38-year-old Amy Braybrook’s lifetime ambition has always been to write a book. And with the release of her first novel, Anything For You, earlier this year, the ambitious 38-year-old has finally achieved her aim.

“Since I was about four-years-old, I wanted to write a book,” Amy explained: “I used to write short stories all the time.”

First-time author Amy Braybrook has long harboured dreams of penning a novel: “Since I was about four-years-old, I wanted to write a book.”

“As I got older I dabbled a bit but it wasn’t until 2021, when I did a course with the Fiction Academy run by Authors and Co, that my book finally came to fruition. I released it one year to the day of starting the course.”

Anything For You – which is set in Peterborough – tells the story of Scarlett, a girl who is head over heels in love with her best friend. However, things take a sinister twist when her brother arrives on the scene and threatens to ruin everything. How far will Scarlett go in order to get what she wants?

Amy said the subject matter is something the self-published author has a strong personal interest in:

“I love crime,” she explained, “and I am fascinated by how far people can be driven for love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy explained her motivation for writing 'Anything For You': “I love crime and I am fascinated by how far people can be driven for love.”

When she isn’t writing, Amy runs her own business, ‘Miss A.M.I’, designing notebooks, planners and books (including personalised options) for personal and business use. She also works as an exam invigilator and is studying mental health awareness.

Amy has some savvy, hands-on advice for anyone who, like her, has long harboured dreams of becoming a novelist:

“The best advice is just to start!” she said. “Get a notebook and pen, or your laptop and just give it a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes you, and you don’t have to let anyone read it until you're ready - or even tell them what you are doing.”

So what’s next on the enterprising author’s radar?