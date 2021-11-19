Winners revealed in 25th Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards
More than 250 people attended a sparkling ceremony to celebrate the best in business in Peterborough.
Trophies were presented to the winners of 12 hard fought categories at the 25th annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards recognising excellence and achievement in many vital areas of business life.
The winners are:
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Larkfleet Group
WINNER: Whirlpool Appliances UK
CUSTOMER SERVICE: Sponsor, Moore
WINNER: Coloplast
LARGE BUSINESS: Sponsor, Princebuild
WINNER: Whirlpool Appliances UK
MEDIUM BUSINESS: Sponsor, Moore Thompson
WINNER: Darke Engineering
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR: Sponsor, Inspire Education Group
WINNER: Luke McCluskey of Circle Select
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Complete I.T.
WINNER: LOF Office Furniture
INNOVATION OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Coloplast
WINNER: Peters’ Cleaners
BEST NEW BUSINESS/START UP: Sponsor, Azets
WINNER: Virtue Property & Renovations
DIGITAL & TECHNOLOGY: Sponsor, CityFibre
WINNER: Kamarin Computers
BEST BUSINESS RESPONSE TO THE CRISIS: Sponsor, Peterborough City Council & Opportunity Peterborough
WINNER: Bluebird Care Peterborough & Oundle and Stamford & Rutland
SUSTAINABILITY: Sponsor, Peterborough Telegraph
WINNER: Roythornes Solicitors
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Hegarty Solicitors
WINNER: Paul Holt, managing director, Photocentric
The awards were held at the Holiday Inn West, in Thorpe Wood, and were hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior.
Guests also enjoyed an inspirational talk from British polar explorer and motivational speaker Ann Daniels.
Ann told how she and team-mate Caroline Hamilton were the first women to reach both the North Pole and South Pole as part of all-women teams, in 2002.
She also led Catlin Arctic Survey expeditions in 2009, 2010 and 2011, with Pen Hadow.
Peterborough Telegraph editor, Mark Edwards, said: “Each year we celebrate local business success whatever the challenges – and since March last year those challenges have been unprecedented.
“So tonight is an opportunity to reflect that the Peterborough business community has stood strong throughout the pandemic and has dealt with everything that has been thrown at us.
“It’s been quite an achievement.”