Amazon launches recruitment drive in Peterborough to find hundreds of extra staff

The Amazon recruitment leaflet.

The online retailer, which already employs more than 1,000 people in the city, has delivered glossy recruitment leaflets to households across Peterborough.

Many of the new recruits will work at Amazon’s latest facility in Peterborough - a delivery station at Peterborough Gateway and which is due to go into operation this summer.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “We are currently recruiting in Peterborough.

“We are looking for staff for our new delivery station at Peterborough Gateway and we are also preparing for seasonal recruitment.”

According to the recruitment leaflet, Amazon is looking to fill vacancies for warehouse operatives and is offering full and part-time jobs in a state-of-the-art warehouse, training and market leading pay rates.

As reported in the Peterborough Telegraph in March, the delivery centre will focus on improving the speed of delivery in the so-called ‘last mile’ of Amazon’s order process in and around Peterborough.

Its staff will load into delivery vehicles and deliver the packages brought in from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sorting centres.

