Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Internet retailer Amazon is looking to recruit about 1,000 extra staff for its Peterborough centres ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The online giant says the next few weeks are its busiest of the year and it is seeking to take on seasonal staff on fixed-term contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has three centres in Peterborough and employs about 1,000 people at its main fulfilment centre at Kingston Park which is where most of the vacancies have arisen.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon is looking to recruit about 1,000 seasonal staff - mostly for its fulfilment centre at Kingston Park in Peterborough

It employs175 staff at its Delivery Station at Alwalton Hill where it is looking for more than 10 extra staff. It also operates a smaller facility in Orton Southgate.

It is understood that across the trio of sites, Amazon is looking to take on close to 1,000 extra staff over the Christmas period.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “We always recruit a lot of people across the network at this time of year because it’s our busiest period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last quarter of the year has all the big sales dates such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

"It means every year we have to recruit seasonal employees on fixed-term contracts for this period.”

The new recruitment drive comes shortly after the retailer announced a pay hike for its staff.