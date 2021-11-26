Amazon pledge to customers after Peterborough centre is blockaded in Black Friday protest by Extreme Rebellion

Campaigners from the Extinction Rebellion protest group swooped on the centre in Flaxley Road, Kingston Park, this morning and mounted banners and bamboo beacons across access roads.

It is understood the protesters, who have threatened to remain outside the centre for 48 hours, have stopped delivery lorries from getting into and leaving the site.

However, staff at the depot, which employs more than 1,000 people, are understood to be able to get on to the site.

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Amazon Peterborough EMN-211126-090811009

The Black Friday protest, which is taking place at 13 UK sites and one in Holland, came on one of the online retailer’s busiest days as millions of customers looked to benefit from bargain prices on many products.

But an Amazon spokesperson said: “We have a large network of sites across the UK and are working to minimise any potential disruption to customers.”

It is well known that the internet giant has detailed procedures in place to ensure it can keep its operations running in the face of most forms of disruption from major delays on the roads to extreme weather.

Its system allows customer orders for any of its millions of products to be rerouted to other centres across the UK for packaging and delivery.

Activists setting up a protest site. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Amazon has also rejected claims by protesters that some of its practices are damaging to people and the planet.

The Amazon spokesperson said: “We take our responsibilities very seriously.

“That includes our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement - providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store.

“We know there is always more to do, and we’ll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses and communities in the UK.

Police have a road block in place at the scene of the Extinction Rebellion protest outside the Amazon fulfilment centre at Kingston Park, Peterborough. Picture David Lowndes

“We’re proud to have invested £32 billion in the UK since 2010, creating 10,000 new permanent jobs across the country this year alone, and generating a total UK tax contribution of £1.55 billion in 2020.”