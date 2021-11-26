Extinction Rebellion protesters plan to stay at Peterborough Amazon centre on Black Friday

One of the group outside the Peterborough site in Flaxley Road on Kingston Park said they planned to continue the protest throughout the day after ‘setting up’ on the site at 4am this morning.

Amelia Halls from Cambridge, who is one of the group outside the Peterborough site, told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We got here at 4m and we are one of 13 sites in the uk along with one in the Netherlands and one in Germany that have been set up.

“Our objective first and foremost is to make everyone aware just how damaging some of the practices carried out by Amazon and big businesses are to people and the planet.

"Our objective first and foremost is to make everyone aware just how damaging some of the practices carried out by Amazon and big businesses are to people and the planet.

"We are sending out the message that we can't allow these practices they are currently engaged in to continue." "We have a tripod, two bamboo beacons with two people in each of the beacons and we are planning on staying."

