Amazon opens new warehouse as it creates 1,000 seasonal jobs in Peterborough

Exterior of Debenham's warehouse at Kingston Park, Hampton. EMN-200112-124351009

The online giant is to use the former Debenhams warehouse at Kingston Park, Hampton, for the new recruits who are needed to cope with an expected surge in demand ahead of Christmas.

The additional warehouse will be a pop-up facility to support its primary warehouse which is on the adjacent site.

It means that Amazon will operate four centres in Peterborough - two at Kingston Park, a third at Orton Southgate and a fourth at Peterborough Gateway. It is thought the pop-up facility will become a permanent addition to Amazon’s operations.

Amazon warehouse at Kingston Park, Peterborough. © Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737

Amazon’s latest job creation in Peterborough is part of a national seasonal hiring campaign to fill 20,000 vacancies across its UK network of fulfilment centres, sorting centres and delivery stations during the festive season.

New recruits can expect to be paid a minimum of £10 per hour rising to £11.10 per hour in some parts of the UK delivery stations for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles.

Amazon’s delivery station in Orton is also looking for individuals to deliver parcels in their spare time for between £13 to £15 per hour.

A spokesperson said: “Amazon Flex is a flexible way of making extra income, so you are able to deliver as little or as often as you like.”

Gareth Davies, Amazon’s Peterborough fulfilment centre site leader, said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 1,000 positions available this year in Peterborough.

“Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”

Amazon is also taking part in a Peterborough jobs fair on October 19 at the Department of Work and Pensions offices in Northminster when it will be looking to fill 2,000 vacancies.

To apply for seasonal opportunities at Amazon, visit www.jobsatamazon.co.uk

For more information about Amazon Flex or to sign up, go to https://flex.amazon.co.uk