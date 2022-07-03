It’s been another busy week for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
Officers treated a man involved in a serious vehicle fire, recovered a stolen John Deere Gator 4x4 buggy and stopped a van full of stolen fuel.
This is just some of the incidents covered in the last seven days by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.
Other incidents included a woman caught on her phone, whose excuse was that she was booking a dentist appointment.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Policing Unit’s social media account this week: