It’s been another busy week for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

Officers treated a man involved in a serious vehicle fire, recovered a stolen John Deere Gator 4x4 buggy and stopped a van full of stolen fuel.

This is just some of the incidents covered in the last seven days by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a woman caught on her phone, whose excuse was that she was booking a dentist appointment.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Policing Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Stolen John Deere Gator 4x4 buggy John Deere Gator 4x4 was spotted on the road by officers. The buggy was found in the woods nearby as well as two stolen vehicles in a secluded car park. All vehicles were recovered and enquiries are ongoing to locate offenders. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

2. Stolen vehicle Officers were suspicious of this vehicle, later finding out that it was stolen from the Midlands area earlier this month. Vehicle recovered for CSI investigation. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

3. Vehicle fire Officers provided first aid to a male with severe burns to his hands following a vehicle fire. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

4. Stolen fuel This cloned vehicle was stopped and searched by officers, who discovered suspected stolen fuel. The driver provided a positive drugs wipe for cannabis. Photo: BCH Photo Sales