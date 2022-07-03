All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

By Adam Barker
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 5:00 am

It’s been another busy week for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

Officers treated a man involved in a serious vehicle fire, recovered a stolen John Deere Gator 4x4 buggy and stopped a van full of stolen fuel.

This is just some of the incidents covered in the last seven days by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a woman caught on her phone, whose excuse was that she was booking a dentist appointment.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Policing Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Stolen John Deere Gator 4x4 buggy

John Deere Gator 4x4 was spotted on the road by officers. The buggy was found in the woods nearby as well as two stolen vehicles in a secluded car park. All vehicles were recovered and enquiries are ongoing to locate offenders.

Photo: BCH

2. Stolen vehicle

Officers were suspicious of this vehicle, later finding out that it was stolen from the Midlands area earlier this month. Vehicle recovered for CSI investigation.

Photo: BCH

3. Vehicle fire

Officers provided first aid to a male with severe burns to his hands following a vehicle fire.

Photo: BCH

4. Stolen fuel

This cloned vehicle was stopped and searched by officers, who discovered suspected stolen fuel. The driver provided a positive drugs wipe for cannabis.

Photo: BCH

