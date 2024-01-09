Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sudden closure of three public bridges in Peterborough has been criticised by a councillor who is angry at a lack of consultation with residents.

Cllr Bryan Tyler says the decision to shut the bridges at Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne, in Cuckoos Hollow, between Gunthorpe and Werrington, will cause immense inconvenience to many people from families with children in buggies, wheelchair/mobility scooter users, children cycling to school as well as pedestrians walking to work.

His comments after Peterborough City Council announced on Friday that the bridges were to shut after inspections revealed a quicker than expected deterioration in the structures

Councillor Bryan Tyler, inset, has criticised the way Peterborough City Council has gone about closing three public bridges in Cuckoos Hollow, Werrington, Peterborough

Cordons were placed around the bridges yesterday (January 8) and diversions put in place and the bridges will not reopen until new structures are in place.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience the closures might cause but say that safeguarding the safety of the public is its paramount concern.

Cllr Tyler, who represents Gunthorpe, South Werrington and Burghfield Drive, claims the closure is ‘ill conceived’ and ‘poorly presented’ and is demanding to know how the decision was made.

In a letter to council officers, Cllr Tyler asks: “Why was there no consultation, not only with users and/or user groups but ward councillors and Werrington Neighbourhood Council chair Vince Moon and colleagues and associates who work so hard to make the park welcoming, inclusive and accessible for all.”

A council spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of the bridges to residents and apologise for any inconvenience caused, but public safety must be paramount.

"The rate of deterioration has been greater than expected, some of which will not be visible to those using the bridges as it is from the underside of the structures.

“We will be doing all we can to get the bridges reinstated as soon as possible.”

The bridges had already been identified as needing replacement in the 2024/2025 financial year.

The spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we don't have the resources to be checking the structures daily nor do we want to let them deteriorate to a condition where an emergency closure with no warning is required.