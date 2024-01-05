Three public footbridges at Peterborough's Cuckoos Hollow to be closed after dangers to safety are discovered
Three public footbridges in Peterborough are to be closed after inspections revealed dangers due to a sudden deterioration of the structures.
The bridges are in Cuckoos Hollow between Werrington and Gunthorpe - adjacent to Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne.
Officials at Peterborough City Council say the bridges will be closed from Monday, January 8 and will remain shut for the foreseeable future while the structures are replaced.
The action comes after the bridges had already been identified as needing replacement in the 2024/2025 financial year.
Initial inspections and design works had already been started.
But a council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the deterioration of the structures has been much quicker than anticipated leading to the decision to close them.
“The council apologises for the disruption this will cause for the many and varied users of Cuckoos Hollow and is reviewing work programmes to prioritise the construction of replacement bridges.”
Cllr Elsey, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: "It is unfortunate we have had to take the decision to close the footbridges in Cuckoos Hollow.
"We know the area is a key route for residents that travel by bike and on foot, however, it would be wrong not to follow the expert advice we have received to remove any public health and safety risk.
"The bridges had already been identified for replacement next financial year and I am confident that Peterborough Highways will be doing everything they can to commence the works as soon as possible."