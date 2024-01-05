Access will be prohibited until bridges are replaced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three public footbridges in Peterborough are to be closed after inspections revealed dangers due to a sudden deterioration of the structures.

The bridges are in Cuckoos Hollow between Werrington and Gunthorpe - adjacent to Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials at Peterborough City Council say the bridges will be closed from Monday, January 8 and will remain shut for the foreseeable future while the structures are replaced.

One of the bridges at Cuckoos Hollow, Peterborough, that are to be closed after an inspection found the structures are not safe. Left, map shows diversion set up at Baron Court. Right, map shows diversions for other two bridges at Lakeside and Welbourne.

The action comes after the bridges had already been identified as needing replacement in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Initial inspections and design works had already been started.

But a council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the deterioration of the structures has been much quicker than anticipated leading to the decision to close them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council apologises for the disruption this will cause for the many and varied users of Cuckoos Hollow and is reviewing work programmes to prioritise the construction of replacement bridges.”

Cllr Elsey, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: "It is unfortunate we have had to take the decision to close the footbridges in Cuckoos Hollow.

"We know the area is a key route for residents that travel by bike and on foot, however, it would be wrong not to follow the expert advice we have received to remove any public health and safety risk.