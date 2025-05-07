Action promised as lifts and escalators out of order at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have complained of not being able to access the centre.

Queensgate Shopping Centre has insisted that broken down escalators and lifts will be fixed by the weekend.

A number of concerned residents with mobility issues have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph in recent days after both the north escalators, going down, as well as the centre’s lift has been out of order in the past few days.

Queensgate and the adjoining bus station have had several issues in recent years causing them to be closed for a number of weeks, however, on this occasion, the centre has insisted that both will be in working order by the weekend.

An exact date for the completion of the repairs has yet to be confirmed.