Action promised as lifts and escalators out of order at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

By Ben Jones
Published 7th May 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents have complained of not being able to access the centre.

Queensgate Shopping Centre has insisted that broken down escalators and lifts will be fixed by the weekend.

A number of concerned residents with mobility issues have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph in recent days after both the north escalators, going down, as well as the centre’s lift has been out of order in the past few days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Queensgate and the adjoining bus station have had several issues in recent years causing them to be closed for a number of weeks, however, on this occasion, the centre has insisted that both will be in working order by the weekend.

An exact date for the completion of the repairs has yet to be confirmed.

Related topics:ResidentsPeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice