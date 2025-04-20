Achievements of talented Peterborough youths recognised at awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“The highlight of this event was the smiling faces of all of our finalists, who truly are an asset to our city”

Peterborough shone brightly as young talents were honoured at the Bright Futures Awards 2025.

The event, organised by Peterborough Youth Council and held at the Fleet in Fletton recently, recognised achievements of local youths aged 11-18.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council (PCC) said: “The celebration was a testament to the city's vibrant and promising future, built on the determination and creativity of its youth, and showcased the future generation's brilliance in six distinct categories.”

Some of the finalists at the Peterborough Youth Council Awards.

The winners were:

Humanities: Acknowledging achievements in areas such as history, literature, and culture

• Key Stage 3: Freddie Neal

• Key Stage 4: Hannah Anibaba

• Key Stage 5: Rhys Evans

Performing Arts: Celebrating talent in music, drama, and dance that captivates and inspires

• Key Stage 3: Ava Stewart

• Key Stage 4: Isaac Matthews

• Key Stage 5: Serenity Okpara

Social Action: Recognizing impactful initiatives that drive positive change in the community

• Key Stage 3: Kason Narciso

• Key Stage 4: Charlotte Pennell

• Key Stage 5: Reuben Hutchison

Sports: Applauding athletic prowess and dedication to physical excellence

• Key Stage 3: Isla Cummins

• Key Stage 4: Aarav Roy

• Key Stage 5: Matthew Saville

STEM: Highlighting innovation and excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

• Key Stage 3: Luka Bereznyckyj

• Key Stage 4: Peniel Tetteyfio

• Key Stage 5: Caleb Yates

Visual Arts: Honouring creativity in painting, photography, sculpture, and more

• Key Stage 3: Viganth RG

• Key Stage 4: Leia Mason

• Key Stage 5: Olivia Base

The ceremony also acknowledged the stellar efforts of runners-up:

• Humanities: Key Stage 3: Lauren Reader; Key Stage 4: Taylor Baines; Key Stage 5: Wiktoria Kwartnik

• Performing Arts: Key Stage 3: Amelia Ihsan; Key Stage 4: Amelia Templeman; Key Stage 5: Jakub Kowalski

• Social Action: Key Stage 3: Edward Lacobet; Key Stage 4: Tierney Bendall; Key Stage 5: Evie Willson

• Sports: Key Stage 3: Joshua Harrup; Key Stage 4: Charlotte Macfarlane; Key Stage 5: Sai Kandikattu

• STEM: Key Stage 3: Dylan Moverley; Key Stage 4: Petra Szoboszlai-Kendrick; Key Stage 5: Richard Alabi

• Visual Arts: Key Stage 3: Tamsin Beaumont; Key Stage 4: Tyler Atkin; Key Stage 5: Saskia Smith

Aryan Nahata, Chair of Peterborough Youth Council, thanked the sponsors of the event which included ARU Peterborough, Athene Communications, Peterborough Presents, Peterborough Cultural Alliance, and Indian Friends of Peterborough.

He added: “The Youth Council's incredible teamwork, supported by youth worker Marya Ali, ensured that event ran smoothly.

“However the highlight of this event was the smiling faces of all of our finalists, who truly are an asset to our city. I hope that this event can become of yearly occurrence and so the achievements of our young people can justly be recognised!"