Accessible toilet block approved for Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral.

The accessible WC toilet portacabin will be located near the existing toilet block within the cathedral estate’s grounds, providing one accessible toilet and three WC toilets.

It will be located to the rear the southern transept of the cathedral in the centre of the estate, close to existing permanent toilet facilities to the north, where there is currently no accessible toilets.

The single storey cabin will be limestone coloured to blend into the surroundings.

The location of the new portacabin.

The existing timber door from to the Cathedral’s southern transept will also be removed to provide easy access to the toilets and a timber gate will be built to the east to allow access from the site entrance to Laurel Court.

The facilities have been given permission to remain in place for five years.

It is planned for a permanent accessible toilet block to be built in this time as part of the redevelopment of Laurel Court.