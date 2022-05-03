Brookside Methodist Church sponsored cyclists Holly Mason (8), Reuben Mason (7) and George Barber (63) who have raised money for repairs at the church.

A 63-year-old man marked his birthday with a 63 mile cycle round Peterborough in a bid to raise vital funds for a church roof in the city.

George Barber, the treasurer at Brookside Methodist Church, took on the birthday cycle ride on Saturday, travelling through almost every area of the city.

The church needs to spend £60,000 on a new roof.

George said: “We have had leaks for a few years now, even prior to the pandemic.

"We have always just patched them up, but now is the time to do it properly.

"The church is more than a church – it is a community hub. We have a pre school, painting groups and a number of others here as well.

"It is a lovely building, but it needs work. We have had leeks in the pre-school, and even in front of the big cross in the church.

"A couple of younger members of the church, Holly and Reuben, did a cycle ride earlier in the year for the church, and they inspired me to do something.

"The longest cycle ride I had ever done before was 25 miles, so this was a bit longer. Thankfully the weather was good, so it was a lovely day.

"I thought I would be a bit sore in the morning, but I woke up fresh as a daisy!”

George’s route took him through most of Peterborough, as he tried to cycle to every member of the congregation.

He said: “I went through Newborough, Werrington, Peakirk, Market Deeping, Glinton, Helpston and Castor.

"My route then took me through Ferry Meadows, where there was a rave going on under the bridge, and then into Orton, with Truckfest, before heading to Hampton, Yaxley, Farcet and back along the Embankment to Parnwell, Dogsthorpe and New England.

"It really showed how stunning Peterborough is – you see a lot more on a bike than you do in a car."