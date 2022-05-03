One of the premier events of the city’s calendar began at the Showground on Saturday (April 30) and continued until Monday (May 2).

Visitors were treated to seeing a range of new trucks launched as well as some stunning performances in the main arena, including monster truck car crushing action, the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, Broke FMX and on Sunday (May 1) The Royal Air Force Falcons Military Display Team spectacularly parachuting into the show.

Todd Dewey from hit Channel 5 show Ice Road Truckers was also there to meet fans throughout the weekend.

Below are some more of the images captured by the Peterborough Telegraph across the weekend.

REALTED:

1. Peterborough Truckfest 2022 Broke FMX motorcyclists. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Truckfest 2022 Monster truck car crushing action. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Truckfest 2022 The latest Top Gear vehicle. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Truckfest 2022 Crowds in the main arena. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales