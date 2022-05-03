Broke FMX motorcyclists.

More pictures: Peterborough's Truckfest sees crowds flock to the East of England Showground

More images captured by the Peterborough Telegraph as Truckfest rolled into the city this ban holiday weekend.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:01 am

One of the premier events of the city’s calendar began at the Showground on Saturday (April 30) and continued until Monday (May 2).

Visitors were treated to seeing a range of new trucks launched as well as some stunning performances in the main arena, including monster truck car crushing action, the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, Broke FMX and on Sunday (May 1) The Royal Air Force Falcons Military Display Team spectacularly parachuting into the show.

Todd Dewey from hit Channel 5 show Ice Road Truckers was also there to meet fans throughout the weekend.

Below are some more of the images captured by the Peterborough Telegraph across the weekend.

REALTED:

In pictures: Peterborough's Truckfest sees crowds flock to the East of England Showground

1. Peterborough Truckfest 2022

Broke FMX motorcyclists.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Truckfest 2022

Monster truck car crushing action.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Truckfest 2022

The latest Top Gear vehicle.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Truckfest 2022

Crowds in the main arena.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
PeterboroughPeterborough TelegraphShowgroundChannel 5
Next Page
Page 1 of 4