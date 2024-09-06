500 apartments and 150-bed hotel in new £200 million vision for Peterborough's North Westgate

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 16:19 BST

Developer hopes to make progress before the end of year

500 apartments and a 150-bed hotel will be the focal point for new multi-million pound plans to transform Peterborough’s neglected North Westgate.

It is the £200 million vision of developer Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities, who says that despite a number of obstacles he is hopeful of a successful outcome for his long-time dream of transforming the acre site.

Mr Breach, who has spent the best part of a decade and two outline planning applications trying to develop the site, said: “I will be disappointed if we can’t get the planning application submitted to Peterborough City Council by the end of the year.

"We had hoped to get it submitted by the autumn. But we are on track and the work is coming along.

"It is a complicated development and there are dozens of issues that need to be resolved.

"There are a lot of boxes to tick with regard to regulations and then there is the fact that construction costs have soared over the last two and a half years which makes things challenging for all involved.”

He is in touch with potential operators for a 125 to 150-bedroom hotel that would be earmarked for a site on the corner of Bourges Boulevard and Westgate and close to the train station.

He said: “There is a lot of demand for hotel accommodation in the city.

Mr Breach is also planning to include at least 500 apartments, built in blocks with commercial premises on the ground floor, such as gym and coffee shops.

He said: “What we want from the city centre has changed over the years – shops, restaurants and pubs are difficult to get off the ground.”

Mr Breach said: “We are determined to get this done.

"We have spent a six figure sum on consultants and the amount we have spent on the development over the years is well into seven figures.”

Mr Breach secured planning permission for a hotel-led development with offices and apartments in 2018. But that approval lapsed in 2021. He dropped a 2015 approval for plans that included a cinema after the neighbouring Queensgate Shopping Centre also gained permission for a cinema.

