250 plus jobs to be created after industrial development approved for former landfill tip in Peterborough
New plans for an industrial development at a former landfill tip in Peterborough have been given the green light in a move that could create 257 jobs.
The venture has been proposed by waste management firm FCC Environment for a large expanse of land at the west of the former Dogsthorpe Landfill site, in Welland Road, Eye.
Peterborough City Council has just approved the 18 acre site application, which was first unveiled more than three years ago.
The development features 11,400 square metres of industrial floorspace, a new petrol station, a drive-thru coffee shop occupying 310 square metres and a new purpose designed access off Welland Road.
The council has also approved the construction of a development platform on the site which will involve the importation of about 124,000m3 of suitable material.
The development will be made of up to four warehouses of up to 14,200 square metres with a pitch height of no higher than 15 metres.
Each unit will have its own car parking and service yard with about 118 car parking spaces while the drive-thru coffee shop will have 19 car parking spaces. There will also be disabled parking, motorcycle parking spaces and a cycle store.
Documents submitted with the application state: “The proposal would provide new employment opportunities, forecast to be more than 250 full-time jobs and would contribute to
creating a strong and resilient economy, creating the right environment to attract and help grow new businesses.”
It is thought the first of the industrial units could be occupied by next year.