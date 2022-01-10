1,000 jobs to be created at multi-million pound Whittlesey science park

The image is an indication of the type of development that could take place at the Whittlesey Science and Technology Park

The employment bonanza could come from a multi-million pound venture to create a science and technology park on a 170 acre former brickworks site off the A605.

Developers expect there to be a huge interest in the proposed science park from so-called ‘overspill’ companies that cannot find suitable premises in Cambridge.

It is reckoned the planned Whittlesey Science and Technology Park will become a focal point for companies in the agri-tech and construction tech sectors.

The proposal would redevelop the former Victory and Saxon brickworks to create a new Science and Tehcnology park.

It is known that a construction tech company is already looking to locate to a site at the edge of the planned park in a move next year that could create 100 jobs.

In addition, Johnsons Aggregates, a high tech processor of ash from incubators, is looking to move on to the 22 acre waste recycling facility nearby where it could create 50 jobs.

The 170 acre site is owned by several local business people and a development company is in the process of being created to oversee the project.

Stephen Rice, of SB Rice, who is leading the project, said: “I expect the science and technology park could create more than 1,000 jobs.

“There is big demand for suitable premises from technology companies. Businesses are desperate to move to these sites.

“I think the park will be a centre for agri-tech businesses and the construction tech sector.

Mr Rice added: “If this is approved I think it could help move Peterborough away from its dominance by the distribution and warehouse sector.

“We are tapping into the vision of Nik Johnson, the mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, and his team to create new higher-value business sites.

“We will also be working closely with the new Peterborough university and hope it will look to encourage companies to move here.”

Mr Rice said the proposed development would feature footpaths, cycleways and other forms of sustainable transport routes linking the science park to Whittlesey.

He said: “I feel this could be a real game changer for Whittlesey itself.”

Mr Rice said it was hoped to submit an outline planning application to Fenland District Council later this year with the aim of beginning construction work on infrastructure in 2023 with the first Science Park tenants on site by late 2024.

The science park would covering nearly 50 acres of the site with a further 80 acres dedicated to biodiversity enhancement and parkland with public access. The site also includes 22 acres of existing waste recycling facilities.