Major plans for new science and technology park on former brickworks near Peterborough

The proposal to redevelop the former Victory and Saxon brickworks to create a new Science and Technology Park have been unveiled. The park, if approved, would cover nearly 50 acres with a further 80 acres dedicated to biodiversity enhancement and parkland.

Existing waste recycling facilities which cover 22 acres will be retained.

Stephen Rice, who is leading the project, also confirmed that discussions have taken place with Fenland District Council regarding the planning permissions required.

The intention is to submit a comprehensive application for outline permission in 2022 and if all proceeds to plan commence work on infrastructure in 2023 with the first Science Park tenants on site by late 2024.

Mr Rice, director of SBRice Limited a firm of rural chartered surveyors specialising in rural planning and development, confirmed that the owners of the site are committed to provide Peterborough and Fenland with a development that delivers maximum benefit to the area in terms of employment and green infrastructure.

They have considered many different options for the site which totals nearly 170 acres in size and do not wish to see it developed as another storage and distribution park.

Mr Rice said the owners want to see the former brickwork sites that previously provided valuable employment for the area regenerated to provide employment and environmental benefits with a zero carbon footprint.

The development will be located immediately adjacent to Whittlesey and will be known as the ‘Whittlesey Science and Technology Park.’

The Park will be linked directly to the town by footpaths, cycleways and other forms of sustainable transport routes.

It also lies adjacent to the new Kings Dyke road improvements on the A605 which have enabled the plans for redevelopment of the site to be brought forward.

The developers have been discussing the site with the Mayor’s office for the Combined Authority.

The Mayor is ‘supportive’ of the proposals, as part of a package of developments across Peterborough, Whittlesey and Fenland that aim to create new higher-value business sites.

In particular, the Combined Authority is keen to find new ways of adding value to the £75m invested into the development of a University and Research Campus in Peterborough, by encouraging the commercial development of technology parks in Whittlesey and Fenland more generally, as a hub-and-spoke model around Peterborough.

The developers are also in regular discussions with ARU Peterborough, the new university opening in September 2022 in the University Quarter.

The developers are keen to work in partnership with the university to support the creation of a high-skilled workforce, accessing talent, and upskilling at different levels via degrees, degree apprenticeships and short courses.

The intention is to liaise closely with ARU Peterborough and the Combined Authority’s inward investment team to attract high tech businesses to the region.