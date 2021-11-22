Work starts to build multi-million pound research and development centre for Peterborough’s university

This images shows how ARU Peterborough should look once completed. EMN-200812-115728009

Building work on the £16 million Manufacturing and Materials Research & Development Centre was officially started with a ‘shovels in the ground’ ceremony attending by business and political leaders.

The hub is the second phase of the new £30 million ARU Peterborough, off Bishop’s Road, with the first phase already under way and expected to receive its first students next year.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson, the leader of Peterborough City Council, Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Prof Roderick Watkins, Anglia Ruskin vice chancellor, Prof Ross Renton ARU Peterborough Principal, Paul Holt, managing director of Photocentric and Rebecca Stephens of the Combined Authority Business Board.

The researech and development centre is a joint venture with triple Queen’s Award-winning Photocentirc, of Oxney Road, which has pioneered the use of 3D printing.

The centre will link up with local businesses to drive collaboration and innovation in a range of materials technologies, including 3D printing research, sustainable plastics, and new ways to make batteries.

It will link academia and industry to establish skills and learning in the heart of the city and will be an important part of the ARU Peterborough offer.

Paul Holt, managing director of Photocentric, who was awarded the Business Person of the Year award at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards on Friday, has previously, said: “The research undertaken at this centre will directly contribute to developing the manufacturing technologies of the future.

“We are also proud of the important role that the centre will play in developing the engineers of tomorrow – so vital for the Net Zero economy.

“A strong and innovative manufacturing sector is at the heart of a modern economy and at Photocentric we are helping global businesses today to reimagine their manufacturing processes.

“From new battery technologies to innovative healthcare products, the future of advanced manufacturing presents boundless opportunities, and this centre will play an important role in the development of the disruptive technologies that will shape tomorrow.”

