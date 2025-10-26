Women’s rights worldwide are under increasing attack. The rise of authoritarianism, combined with the retreat of the UK and US from global leadership, especially through deep cuts to development funding, is rolling back hard-won progress.

Access to education, sexual health services, and protection from violence are all being undermined. This is not just a crisis for women and girls; it is a crisis for justice, equality, and global stability. Globally one in ten women live in extreme poverty and one in three say they have experienced sexual violence at some time in their lives.

Yet both Labour and the Conservatives governments have weakened the UK’s ability to make a positive difference. Their dramatic cuts to the Official Development Assistance budget have slashed resources for vital programmes supporting women’s rights.

Liberal Democrats believe the Government must urgently recommit to championing gender equality worldwide. To do this, we must develop a roadmap for restoring the UK’s aid spending to 0.7% of gross national income and ensure at least 20% of that is dedicated to gender equality initiatives. In a motion passed at our recent party conference, Liberal Democrats also called for:

Championing women’s economic empowerment by recognising unpaid care work, promoting equal economic rights, and supporting women’s access to finance and resources.

by recognising unpaid care work, promoting equal economic rights, and supporting women’s access to finance and resources. Holding social media companies to account for misogyny online by pressuring them to improve content moderation and fix algorithms that promote harmful gendered content.

for misogyny online by pressuring them to improve content moderation and fix algorithms that promote harmful gendered content. Promoting women’s political participation, using diplomatic influence and working to remove barriers like online harassment and lack of access to campaign funding.

It's also important to stand up for the rights of women and girls in our own country and here in Peterborough. Debates on such issues as whether taxi drivers should have CCTV in their cabs or whether street lighting needs to be improved to make our streets safer, need to be looked at carefully in this context.

And it is important that we call out sexual violence and exploitation of all kinds and even more so when allegations are made against those in a powerful or privileged position in our society. That is why Liberal Democrat MPs are quite justified in calling for the situation regarding Prince Andrew to be debated openly in Parliament or for him to have to give evidence to a parliamentary committee.

There are issues of public concern about his lack of openness about his links to a convicted paedophile and his rent free living arrangements at large property on the Crown Estate.

Under a hereditary monarchy, we don't get to choose our head of state or their family members but it's still important that they are held to the highest standards of behaviour and subject to open and effective scrutiny by our elected representatives in Parliament.

Nick Sandford

Communications Officer, Peterborough Liberal Democrats