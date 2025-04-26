Westminster Life: Turning the corner on NHS waiting times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many in Peterborough, waiting for NHS treatment has been a difficult and frustrating experience, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

But after years of challenges, things are finally beginning to change - and that change is being felt here in our community.

Over the last few months, local NHS waiting lists have steadily fallen. More patients are being seen faster, and fewer are left waiting in limbo for the care they need. This isn’t happening by chance - it’s the result of renewed investment, long-overdue reform, and a serious national effort to get the NHS back on track.

Recent national figures confirmed that two million extra NHS appointments have been delivered since Labour were elected in July. That means cancer patients getting earlier treatment, parents getting a diagnosis sooner for their children, and people being able to return to work and daily life after months of pain. Not only that, it’s a promise kept – and met months ahead of schedule.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling with Karin Smyth MP, minister for Secondary Care.

Locally, I’m proud that we’re already seeing this progress. Thanks to the work of local staff and national leadership, patients at Peterborough City Hospital are being seen faster. The new Community Diagnostics Centre - opening by the start of next year - will be a game-changer: offering tests 24/7, helping to catch issues early and avoid hospital admissions altogether.

Add to that new emergency dental appointments and a deal to use pharmacists more effectively, and the picture is clear: we’re turning the corner.

There’s still a long way to go. After years of underinvestment from the last government, the NHS couldn’t be fixed overnight. But in under a year, we’ve ended the strikes, boosted funding, and backed staff with the tools they need to deliver. We’ve also secured £40 million more for the trusts making the biggest progress – and I’ll be pushing to ensure we benefit from that too.

This isn’t abstract policy – it’s about our family, neighbours and friends. When people can speak to a GP, get a scan, or receive treatment without delay, they feel secure. They can plan their lives again. That’s what this is all about.

And it’s only the beginning. Labour’s Elective Care Reform Plan is already rolling out extra surgical hubs, same-day diagnostic services, and new tech like AI scanners and surgical robots. It’s about doing more, smarter and faster – and bringing care closer to home.

Peterborough is a city with huge potential, but we’ve been held back for too long by broken systems. We’re now seeing what happens when national ambition meets local delivery.

Fixing the NHS is a long journey - but this is what progress looks like.

I’ll be standing up for our region to ensure we receive the investment we deserve.

If there are any particular issues you’re facing with NHS services - please do reach out at [email protected], so we can assist.