Westminster Life: Improving the NHS and public health

Looking after the health of our city is more important than ever, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

There is no doubt that the NHS is struggling. One of the most common things I hear when knocking doors in Peterborough is that waiting times are too long and patients are not satisfied.

But while the NHS is broken, it is not beaten, and this Labour government is determined to turn the NHS around so it is there for you when you need it. As our MP this is one of the biggest issues that takes up my time – listening to local concerns, fighting for the funding we need and ensuring we get the reforms to make the NHS work better. And keeping progress coming on investments like our new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre.

Just last week, Peterborough received a much welcome increase in funding for public health services as part of a £200 million national funding boost to the Public Health Grant – the biggest real-terms increase after nearly a decade of reduced spending under the Conservatives.

Andrew Pakes MP met with staff at Kidney Research UK in the city

Peterborough will receive more than £13 million - £600,000 more than last year - to help drive key health services from smoking cessation to addiction recovery and children’s health, and to help fund family and school nurses, sexual health clinics and other public services in the local area.

It can help fund cancer screening, health visitor checks, and obesity and healthy lifestyle services. For instance, here in Peterborough, diabetes is a particular issue, and this funding can help tackle that.

Furthermore, drug and alcohol services run by CGL Aspire are crucial to the city, and if we weren’t able to fund services like this, it would have a hugely negative impact on our health outcomes.

This is all part of Labour’s plans to improve health outcomes across the country and build healthier communities. Labour is continuing to deliver on our promise to improve health outcomes across the country as part of our Plan for Change.

This funding will help drive key health services in our community, prevent people from falling into ill health, and relieve pressure on the NHS.

Recently I had the privilege of meeting with Kidney Research UK, a fantastic charity based here in Peterborough. We had important discussions about health inequalities and kidney disease, and about how crucial it is to act now. They are about to launch a project to help look at and supporting families and communities with kidney health and would love to hear from any business or community leaders that would like to be involved.

It is going to take time to get the NHS back on its knees, but we can do it. From doctors to dentists, I will be a champion for Peterborough and getting us the support we need.

We will always defend our NHS as a public service, free at the point of use, so whenever you fall ill, you never have to worry about the bill. Alongside our 10-year plan for change and modernisation of the NHS, we will deliver a long-term plan for reform of adult social care.