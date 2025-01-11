Westminster Life: Excited by what lies ahead this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we welcome the New Year, it’s a time for both reflection and anticipation, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been elected halfway through 2024, I’ve had the privilege of serving North West Cambridgeshire during an eventful few months. The resilience and community spirit I’ve witnessed have been so inspiring, and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead in 2025.

One of the most heart-warming moments as we closed out 2024 was seeing members of our community recognised in the New Year Honours list. Richard Astle, Ben Hawkins, and Al Kingsley have each made outstanding contributions - whether in charity, emergency care, or education. Their work enriches our local community and provides such good examples of dedication and service. Their achievements remind us of the incredible potential we have in North West Cambridgeshire, and I look forward to seeing how they continue to make a difference in the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we step into 2025, I’m optimistic about the path forward. This year will be pivotal as we tackle the pressing issues of our time, from strengthening our economy to investing in our public services and addressing the climate crisis. Labour has outlined a vision and a plan to build a fairer economy, support our NHS, and ensure that every community has the opportunity to thrive.

Seeing in the New Year

These are ambitious but essential goals to create a society where everyone can succeed.

In our local area, I’ll be focusing on key local issues such as improving transport links, supporting local businesses, and ensuring our schools have the resources they need. Housing is another issue that really matters to me, and the government’s recent decision to buy back 431 privatised military houses in North West Cambridgeshire is a positive step that will allow us to improve the shocking state so much of it is in, so that our service personnel have decent homes they can be proud of. The deal the Labour government has struck will save millions of pounds each year in taxpayer’s money as well, because we’ll no longer be paying to lease back these homes from the private owners. I’ll continue to advocate for further measures to ensure everyone in our community has a safe and secure place to live.

Reflecting on my time since being elected, I’m grateful for the warm welcome and support from so many people in our community. Whether it’s through campaigns, local initiatives, or simply listening to your concerns, I’m committed to working hard to deliver positive change for North West Cambridgeshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I want to extend my thanks to everyone who contributes to our community - whether through volunteering, supporting local projects, or keeping essential services running. Your efforts make North West Cambridgeshire a wonderful place to live, and I’m proud to represent such a vibrant and dedicated community. As we look ahead, I wish everyone a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year. I’m excited to continue working together to make 2025 a year of progress and opportunity for all.