Westminster Life: Cleaning up our communities

Environment secretary Steve Reed with Sam Carling MP

All of us who live in Peterborough know how serious a problem fly-tipping is, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

Whether it’s dumped sofas on the outskirts of our villages, building waste scattered in laybys, or furniture piled up in the Ortons, I hear from residents across the city who are rightly fed up with the mess – and how few consequences are faced by the perpetrators.

These actions show complete disrespect for our countryside, our communities, and the people who live here.

And it’s usually honest, hard-working residents who are left footing the bill, with councils and landowners having to clean up after others’ reckless behaviour.

That’s why I welcome Labour’s recent announcement of a tough new crackdown on fly-tippers.

Under our new plan, repeat fly-tippers and waste criminals will face real consequences. The worst offenders will see their vehicles seized and crushed – taking the tools of the trade off our streets.

There will also be new investment in the technology that helps catch them, including drones and mobile CCTV, as well as tougher penalties across the board.

Crucially, illegal operators who collect waste without a licence – and then dump it – will face up to five years in prison under the new rules.

This is long overdue. For too long, enforcement has been weak, and offenders have gotten away with staining our communities.

We’ve seen fly-tipping spike in recent years, with only a tiny fraction of incidents leading to prosecution. That’s not good enough - and it’s time for change.

Our region wants to see action. We all want our streets, lanes, and green spaces looked after – and for those who damage them to face proper consequences. This new plan is a strong step towards making that happen

Of course, this is just one part of the wider picture. If we want to protect our area, we also need to invest in the basics – from regular bin collections to recycling services that work for households, and planning that takes into account the needs of communities rather than leaving open spaces vulnerable to neglect.

And we need to support the people who make this happen.

Council officers, local campaigners, and volunteers have all played their part in cleaning up our area over the years – but they can’t do it alone.

That’s why I’ll keep backing the measures needed to give our councils the tools, powers, and funding to protect the places we all care about.

I’ll always stand up for our towns, villages, and countryside – and I’ll work with local residents, councils, and the Government to make sure this new plan leads to real improvements on the ground.

Everyone deserves to live in a community that’s safe, clean, and respected.