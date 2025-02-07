Town Hall View: Sponsors needed as we plan this year's switch-on

Last autumn, we asked residents to give us their views on an updated version of our Corporate Strategy, writes city council leader Dennis Jones (Labour).

It’s an important document as it sets out what we are prioritising to deliver for our residents and our city in the coming years and, put simply, where we will invest our time and money.

The consultation saw us engage with people in a number of different ways - in community venues, online and on social media, and I’d like to thank everyone, once again, who took the time to get involved.

We took what you told us and adapted the draft strategy, including putting more of a focus on improving our city centre, recognising the value of leisure and culture in the city, and including reference to support for young people with learning disabilities as they transition into adulthood and beyond.

Switching on of the Christmas lights on Cathedral Square 2024.

Our core priorities for the next three years are:

 The Economy and Inclusive Growth – this includes increasing the wealth of residents through better paid jobs, delivering major growth and new homes, with net zero ambitions underpinning everything we do.

 Prevention, Independence and Resilience – we will support residents to be healthy and independent, focusing on everything from debt management to housing crisis and support for young people entering adulthood to care for the elderly.

 Sustainable Future City Council – this includes a strong focus on financial sustainability, investing in our staff so that we have the best people and the right skills, and a focus on improving our use of digital, data and analytics.

 Children and young people - we will provide the best support possible for vulnerable children and young people, including keeping them safe and providing school, including for those with special education needs. We’ll ensure every child in our care receives the same opportunities that we would all strive to achieve for our own children.

As we said when we launched the consultation, we are honest about the fact that we cannot continue to be all things to all people, and we must cut our cloth accordingly to continue to stay afloat financially.

This updated strategy, which I encourage you to look at, sets out where we will prioritise our efforts to create a city of opportunity for all.

Last week, I met with representatives of the Friends of the Museum alongside Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes to look at how we can work together to see this important local attraction prosper.

It was a very productive meeting, and it was clear they understand our financial challenges and the need to do things differently. They also believe there are ways we can work together, and differently, to generate more income for the museum to protect it. They have a lot of experience and knowledge to share, and we need to harness this as we move forward.

This summer we have an exciting and yet to be announced exhibition coming to the museum – watch this space! And this Saturday sees the launch of The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists which celebrates the incredible illustrations behind the beloved books. The exhibition shines a spotlight on the talented illustrators who brought Ladybird stories to life for over 30 years, contributing to the success of one of the 20th Century’s most iconic publishing companies.

Please support the museum and attend these events, it is one of a number of ways we can increase income and protect its future.

In the past week we’ve announced the date of a special meeting of Full Council where members will be asked to decide on the area of land at Werrington Fields to be demised to the local school. The meeting will take place on 13 March at Sand Martin House.

There was much commentary in last week’s newspaper from other political groups about the need to decide on this matter and criticism for the postponement of the debate at Full Council two weeks ago.

To say that I think this criticism was unfair is understated. This is an issue that has been dragging on now for more than five years and I would suggest that we have done more in seven months than the three previous administrations put together have done in that time.

The situation is incredibly complex because there is no solution that pleases everyone. However, we will reach a decision on a way forward and that will be as soon as possible.

And finally, I know we’ve only just waved goodbye to last Christmas, but planning starts now for Christmas 2025 in Peterborough. Once again, we are going out to businesses to ask for their support for this year’s event to make it cost neutral for taxpayers.

Last year’s event was a huge success, with thousands of people in the city centre for the switch-on event and many more coming in during the days that followed to see the decorations.

It costs around £78,000 a year to host an event and to decorate the city and that’s money we don’t have given the demand we are facing in areas including Adult and Children Services and homelessness.

Packages range from £5,000 up and in return you get promotion in the local media, on our social media pages and promotion on the night of the event. If you buy one of the Christmas tree boards, your business name will be displayed for all to see for the entire festive period, appearing in countless selfies!

If you know someone who wants to sponsor the event, and in the process help to protect Christmas events in the city, please email [email protected]