Town Hall View: A vision to support growth and change

​Growth, in every sense is a priority. It’s crucial for funding public services, improving everyday life for residents and businesses, and boosts the productivity of our city and wider region, writes city council leader Dennis Jones (Labour).

As a city of opportunity, we want to support existing communities, as well as create new vibrant and sustainable communities. Our Draft Local Plan, which we’re currently consulting on, is essential for ensuring that housing, employment and infrastructure needs are met. A well thought out and managed plan for growth means our area can grow in the right way and provide the best amenities for people.

Back in January 2023, the council agreed to prepare a new Local Plan for Peterborough, setting out a vision to support new homes, workspaces, transport, community facilities and other infrastructure, outlining how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

This emerging plan will eventually replace the current Local Plan adopted in July 2019, which is required to be reviewed, and it’s hoped this will be adopted by the end of 2026.

We know that growth is not something that will be welcomed by all, but the reality is that our city, and the country as a whole, is growing, and we must be able to provide enough new homes for our future residents, many of whom will be the relatives of existing residents.

We’re also aware of strong opposition to Castor and Ailsworth being included in the draft plan and heard representation at the Cabinet meeting last month. This site has been included because we felt it would be wrong not to take this proposal to consultation, especially when these areas have been identified as potential sites and given our growing need for additional homes. We will fully consider the responses in relation to this site, as we will the comments about every site.

This administration has a strong track record in terms of public consultation, from the ‘shaping our city’ events last autumn to the budget consultation early in the New Year. We have listened to our fellow councillors and the public, Werrington Fields being a prime example, and will continue to do so.

At this stage, I must emphasise that the plan is still in draft form, so the public’s feedback is essential in helping shape later versions. You can have your say on the Draft Local Plan in a variety of ways including online, by post and at public events and this will only take a few minutes of your time.

Visit our website www.peterborough.gov.uk for more information and to take part in the consultation before it closes on May 29.

Paper copies of the Draft Local Plan and comment forms are available across the council’s library buildings and in the Town Hall.

Parents across Peterborough have been finding out which primary school their children have secured a place at for next year. I’m pleased to report that 96.16 per cent of children were offered a place at their first preference school. The proportion offered a place at their first or second preference school was 99.16% with 99.95% offered their first, second or third preference school.

It’s great to see so many young people receiving their preferred choice. We are working to ensure that every child in Peterborough receives the best possible education and this all starts with them securing a school place.

As one of the fastest growing cities in the country we are fully committed to investing in our schools and creating enough school places, so that current and future pupils get the best start in life.

Earlier this week, Cabinet members agreed to authorise expansion plans at The Duke of Bedford School in Thorney, which will see the number of pupils entering each year group increased from 30 to 45.

I would like to wish everyone a very happy Easter and hope that you enjoy the extended weekend. Whilst the weather doesn’t look like it will be quite as nice as of late, there is plenty going on across the city for all the family to enjoy.

Events include roar-some I-SPY-A-SAURUS dinosaurs at Flag Fen, £1 train rides for kids at Nene Valley Railway, and the delightful Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists exhibition at the museum – see if you can find the Dalek when you visit.

Also, an Easter Egg trail is being held at Peterborough Cathedral on Monday from 11am until 4pm.

You can find out more on the Cathedral’s website: www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Finally, I would like to congratulate everyone associated with Peterborough United on their historic cup win at the weekend.

Posh went into the Vertu trophy final as huge underdogs against table-topping Birmingham City but shocked many pundits by delivering an excellent performance and scoring two outstanding goals to claim the prize.

I am absolutely delighted for Darren Ferguson, the team, the staff and of course the loyal fans, thousands of whom enjoyed a fantastic day out at Wembley.

Posh are now the first team to retain the trophy and whilst their league campaign looks set to end in a middle-table finish, their cup exploits will live long in the memory.