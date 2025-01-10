Rotary Corner: ​How you can join Rotary in 2025 and help make a difference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotary is always keen to enter into partnership with other organisations. One flagship Rotary project in Peterborough is our wonderful Memory Café (Crocus Café) for those living with dementia and their carers, writes Rev Clive Doubleday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At their December meeting, many partners came together to make sure it was a special festive and enjoyable occasion, held at the Salvation Army headquarters in the city. The eagerly awaited Rotary Voices, a choir made up of Rotarians from the Huntingdon area, performed beautiful carols and Christmas songs which entertained all those who attended. They were also joined by the lovely choir from All Saints Primary School in Dogsthorpe who sang a number of wonderful songs too.

Café members received a special Christmas hamper provided by Kingsgate Community Church via the Rev Clive Doubleday, past President of Peterborough Ortons Rotary Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people with dementia in the UK is growing with an aging population and population growth. There are currently around 982,000 people with dementia in the UK. The number is expected to rise to 1.4m by 2040. Long-term growth indicates more than a million people will live with dementia by 2030 and 1.6m by 2050. It is also estimated that 1 in 3 people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime.

The Rotary Voices Choir from Huntingdon who sang at the special Crocus Cafe Christmas carol event

Dementia is not a normal part of aging and it’s not just about forgetting things. It is a group of symptoms caused by different diseases that damage the brain. The symptoms get worse over time and include memory loss, confusion and needing help with daily tasks, problems with language and understanding, and change in behavioural patterns.

A safe space like the Crocus Café is not just for those living with dementia but to give support and encouragement to the families and carers, it is such a blessing to many and is completely supported by local volunteer Rotarians and local Rotary clubs. Rotarians put on this meeting the first Monday of each month from 10 am to 12 noon, and further details can be obtained from Barry Pennell 07770 444413.