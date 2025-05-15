Political View: Stadium could be transformational for our city

Conservative Group press officer John Howard

Before I get into the depths of local politics in this column, we as a group would like to thank all the volunteers who put in hours upon hours of hard work on the doorsteps sharing our positive message and vision in Paul Bristow’s Mayoral campaign, writes Peterborough Conservative group’s John Howard.

How lucky we are to have an amazing group of volunteers. Thank you for the time and effort you have put into his campaign.

I’d also like to thank everyone who’s played a part in saving the Hampton Handy Crafts industrial hub.

If you’ve read my previous thoughts on this, you’ll know this was a deeply emotive issue and I am delighted that the decision to close this vital hub is now off the table.

As a Councillor, nothing matters more than fighting for such a vital facility. I have been in tears about the horrendous behaviour around the initial decision, but I can happily say they have turned to tears of joy with this announcement!

Our new Mayor of the Combined Authority, Paul Bristow, got straight to work and has already been active in Peterborough.

He has met the leader of the Council, Councillor Jones and they have both agreed to hunt as a pack and work together to secure the best results for Peterborough. Mature and collaborative politics at work.

Paul also attended the opening of the Centre for Green Technology, a project the Combined Authority contributed almost £3 million to. This centre will be vital for training the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow.

Pauls visit to the Posh has generated some debate, but it’s important to set the record straight: the ambition is for a city centre stadium.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the embankment. But it does mean a new community stadium that would double up as a concert venue AND provide a much – needed new pool too. Just look at the York Stadium Leisure Complex to see what is possible.

This could be transformational for our city, and many have spoken of a new pool, but this is the first time that it feels like steps are being taken.

There are rumblings at the town hall, and for the sake of Peterborough you must wonder how another change of administration would improve the city. The working majority – if it even was a majority - would be so slim, you’d have to apply a whip to get any policy through.

How comfortable would the independents be telling their communities they were suddenly whipped to vote for a budget or other major policy?

It’s not an easy time to be in Council.

The station quarter must be delivered, the Hilton hotel must be resolved in the best way possible, Werrington fields needs a resolution, there is a major review of the library estate and another even tougher round of budget setting ahead where political harmony is vital.

Plus, we have major government reform which means within 18 months we may not serve as Peterborough City Council as the transition begins.

Our group remains neutral on any coup that may occur.

Regardless of these shenanigans, our primary focus as a group is to have a Conservative administration and we look forward to convincing more residents to support Conservatives at the next round of elections.

We will offer a strong credible alternative to ensure support to vote Conservative at the next round of elections. We will do this with our behaviour and vision in the Council, and through the policy that Paul will deliver through his mayorship.

Peterborough City Council politics are increasingly fractured, and we need to get away from these knife-edge power grabs that do nothing for the residents of Peterborough.