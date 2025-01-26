Political View: Level of service above 4-day weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Is a reduced working week for employees what the public expect from their Councils, writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen,

Since the lockdown there has been inexorable trend towards flexible working, and work from home; even manifesting in a four-day week for some. The trend has been particularly evident in local government, with one council in Cambridgeshire particularly dedicated to a reduced week.

South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) has come under scrutiny after a health and wellbeing survey by Robertson Cooper revealed one in six workers took on additional paid work during their extra day off in a four-day week trial.

Launched in January 2023, the trial allows employees to complete 100 per cent of their work in just 80 per cent of their usual hours, with no reduction in pay.

Conservative Group Deputy Leader Steve Allen

Independent councillor Dan Lentell raised the issue, citing that the survey found 16 per cent of employees had taken on other paid work during their extra day off, a sharp increase from just 1 per cent in 2023.

Whilst some employees no doubt find the short week helpful there are others who bemoan the trend as being isolating, particularly on Mondays and Fridays which are designated as non-working days for many!

It’s true to say working from home can offer advantages, including increased flexibility, reduced commute times, and a more comfortable work environment with the flexibility leading to improved work-life balance, and even increased productivity for some, as well as saving employee’s money on commuting costs and work attire.

However, one significant drawback is the potential for social isolation and loneliness. Working from home can limit social interaction and make it difficult to build strong relationships with colleagues. Another challenge is the lack of clear separation between work and personal life, which can lead to burnout and difficulty disconnecting from work. Distractions at home, such as household chores or family members, can also impact productivity and focus.

A council employee in Liberal Democrat controlled South Cambridgeshire has recently been reported as calling out the practice of the four-day working week experiment: ‘’So when people read about us in the news and say how much they’d love a 4-day week, I would encourage them to think again. Be careful what you wish for.

“The office often feels like one big empty shell. On a Monday and a Friday, you could hear a pin drop. It’s a very sad place to be and it’s not been good for my mental health. It’s so lonely working here. We’re quite a big council with lots of people, but I’ve never felt more alone.”

Working from home can limit social interaction and make it difficult to build strong relationships with colleagues, which has always been a significant driver for forming friendships with work colleagues, these often leading to long term personal relationships outside of the workplace.

The subject of both working from home and the reduced working week raises passions on both sides of the argument, but certainly the practice has many detractors amongst the public who expect a focussed committed workforce to be dealing with their concerns, with a South Cambridgeshire Conservative Councillor stating ‘’the 4-day week only gives residents extra frustration, because we’ve heard stories of people trying to contact the council and getting “out of office” emails and struggling to get in touch. I don’t think it’s good for our reputation. I feel the public have lost trust in us.”

In Peterborough we must resist any move towards a 4-day working week particularly where the salary remains at the 5 days rate, as in S Cambs. This would be unsustainable for any Council with the budget challenges we are currently facing.

Any advancement of flexible working must never reduce the ability of staff to provide the level of service council taxpayers expect and demand.

That will always be the priority for your Conservative Councillors.