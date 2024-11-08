Political View: ​Farming and rural communities under threat on two fronts

Farming is very much in the news currently with the Peterborough City Council’s decision to dispose of much of its rural estate, combined with the Labour Government’s inheritance grab with the proposed introduction of a Family Farm Tax, writes Conservative group deputy leader Steve Allen.

Eye Thorney & Newborough, the largest of the authority’s wards, is an area dominated by farmed land, and therefor very much impacted by these threats. My ward councillor colleague Rylan Ray had a question on the issue of Farm Estate sale at the last Council meeting although this was unfortunately ‘timed out’ by the busy agenda.

The point he queried, that given the current situation of the council’s finances and that a large proportion of the farm/rural estate is being sold off, can an update be provided concerning these sales and can we have outline of what consultation is taking place with current tenants of the land?

Farmers Weekly recently highlighted the issue in an article pointing out that Peterborough City Council is continuing to sell off its council farms with the listing of five lots covering a combined 493ha of Grade 2 arable land. ‘’The cash-strapped council had a large rural estate portfolio exceeding 1,200ha, with more than 20 farming tenants. However, almost half of this has since been put up for sale’’.

Importantly what residents of our city will want to know is where will the money from sale receipts be going, and will it be tracked to ensure it provides long term benefits to the taxpayers of Peterborough, rather than short term expediency of debt reduction.

Additionally what are the authority’s plans for the remaining elements of the estate?

It’s interesting to note that other local authorities continue to maintain viable Farm Estates providing long term assured tenancies and the ability for farming families to perpetuate their long term commitments to the industry; indeed neighbouring Cambridgeshire has a well formed policy which clarions the advantages of sustainable rural communities.

Their estate supports the County Council’s commitment to the development of sustainable communities by providing a framework for local produce, goods and services, developing rural-based business opportunities throughout the county, improving and developing access for recreation, education and well-being, improving biodiversity of the natural environment and managing land in appropriate ways to address climate change challenges.

For the people of Cambridgeshire there are also other benefits. Many farms are in some form of environmental management which increases biodiversity and improves the landscape. This also preserves the historic landscape of the county and provides opportunities for new public access.

The farming industry plays a crucial role in our society, contributing significantly to both the economy and our daily lives supporting vibrant rural communities, preserving cultural heritage and providing essential services.

There needs to be an understanding by Government that farmers are the backbone of our food supply, producing the fruits, vegetables, grains, and livestock that nourish us; and are also a long established source of employment in rural areas, contributing to related industries like processing, transportation, and retail together with stewardship of the land, implementing practices that protect soil health, conserve water, and promote biodiversity.

In essence, the farming industry is the foundation of our food system, a driver of economic growth, and a vital force in shaping our environment and communities; to break that link with the Chancellor’s reforms of inheritance tax, which will cut exemptions for agricultural land and will threaten the end the family farm together with our local farm estate sell off is likely to see the industry then dominated by large conglomerates, breaking the link with the rural communities that are sustained by farming families

Still, are we surprised, when Labour’s election manifesto hardy ran to a few paragraphs on Farming and Rural issues?