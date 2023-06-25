When Boris won a thumping majority in 2019, largely based on: ‘Get Brexit Done’ and his non- existent ‘oven ready’ lie, sorry, deal, many thought that the Conservative government was home and hosed for the life of the parliament.

​But it was always likely that he would implode.

The unexpected bit was how long it took everyone to rumble him.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak come under fire from Peterborough's Labour Group leader Dennis Jones. File Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire

On many a campaign session in local elections people said: “I vote Labour. But I do like Boris”, even though he had been sacked from several jobs – for lying.

The Tories on the Privileges committee were clear; Boris Johnson is a lawbreaker and a liar.

Because Rishi has no mandate, he has no strength to stand up to the Tory berserkers determined to drag the country down with them.

Rather than dealing with the issues facing the country, the Prime Minister is focused on managing the egos of a party that is clearly unfit to govern.

Rishi Sunak’s weakness means he has never stood up to Boris Johnson.

The recent report makes it even more inconceivable that the Prime Minister approved Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list just a week ago as part of some sort of grubby deal rather than waiting for this report and saying ‘no’ to his former boss.

The ex-Prime Minister’s plot to dodge democracy by rewarding his cronies is the latest in a long line of Tory Prime Ministers who have sought to game the system with resignation honours.

Honours system ‘undermined’

The honours system relies on good faith. Sadly, the Tories have totally undermined this.

Their behaviour is insulting to all the hardworking people in Peterborough and across this country who have been honoured for their dedication and service.

I would hate for these exceptional men and women to think that these tawdry Tory deals have cheapened their experience of receiving an honour.

In contrast, Keir Starmer has made the tough decisions to get Labour back on track.

All of it with a single focus – to make Labour the party of working people, ready to give the country its future back.

Families across the country are finding life very tough under this shambolic Tory government, with a Prime Minister no one voted for, too weak to do anything about it.

The people of Peterborough are struggling to pay their bills, can’t get a doctor’s appointment and, having their lives made a misery by the crime plaguing our neighbourhoods.

‘Crying out for leadership’

We need a government that can get a grip and show leadership, focus on the things that matter to us, and provide some hope and optimism about the future.

While Rishi Sunak is distracted with the ongoing Tory soap opera, people are crying out for leadership on the issues that matter to them.

It’s time for a fresh start with a mission-led Labour government and a Prime Minister of integrity in Keir Starmer who will put working people first.

Labour would never reward law-breaking or failure, as Rishi Sunak has by ‘greenlighting’ Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.