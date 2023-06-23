​Business people in Peterborough got the chance to quiz Labour’s shadow business minister about support for enterprise.​

Members of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce took part in a roundtable discussion with shadow business and industry minister Bill Esterson MP at Orton Hall Hotel, in Orton Longueville.

Businesses represented covered sectors including construction, health and safety, recruitment, IT, property, communications, solicitors and recycling.

Afterwards, Sadie Parr, head of operations at the Chambers of Commerce, said: “This was a great opportunity for some of our members to meet Mr Esterson and hear the support that could be offered to businesses.

"Members also had the opportunity to share their views on what is needed to improve business conditions.”

Also at the meeting was Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and Andrew Pakes, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Peterborough.

Mr Esterson said: “It was great to meet with local businesses in Peterborough and to hear about the great work they are doing.

Labour’s Shadow Business and Industry Minister Bill Esterson MP, centre, with business people at a roundtable discussion organised by Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce at Orton Hall Hotel, in Peterborough.

We recognise the vital role that small and local businesses play in our economy, serving local communities, providing good quality local jobs and boosting growth.”

"Specifically for small businesses, Labour would scrap and transform business rates, tackle late payments and reform the Apprenticeship Levy.”

Mr Pakes said: “Backing local businesses and creating new jobs is top of my agenda for Peterborough.”

