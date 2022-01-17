A1 closed near Peterborough after collision involving ‘at least five vehicles’

The road remains closed

The collision was reported at around 7am today (Monday). The road is closed northbound between he A141 (near Brampton Hut) and J15 (Sawtry).

All emergency services are at the scene. There are no details on any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted via the hollow square diversion symbol

From the A1:

From the A1 northbound exit slip road take 2nd exit at roundabout and proceed to next roundabout after Alconbury Southern Flyover

At roundabout take 1st exit onto the B1043 – signed Peterborough (A1(M))

At next roundabout take the 2nd exit – signed Peterborough (A1(M)) and proceed to the roundabout at junction with A14(M)

At the A14(M) roundabout take the 2nd exit and proceed to the next roundabout over Rust Lane Flyover

At roundabout take the 1st exit onto B1043 northbound, continue northbound on B1043 to next roundabout prior to Sawtry Toll bridge

At roundabout take 1st exit signed Peterborough (A1(M)), then proceed over A1(M) and take next right signed Peterborough (A1(M)) to A1(M) J15 and Green End roundabout

At Green End Road roundabout A1(M) J15, take the 3rd exit, signed The North, Peterborough A1(M)

Rejoin the A1(M) northbound carriageway

From the A14:

From the A14 northbound exit slip road continue to 1st roundabout past truck stop, take 3rd exit at roundabout and proceed to the next roundabout over Rust Lane Flyover

At roundabout take the 1st exit onto B1043 northbound, continue northbound on B1043 to next roundabout prior to Sawtry Toll bridge

At roundabout take 1st exit signed Peterborough (A1(M)), then proceed over A1(M) and take next right signed Peterborough (A1(M)) to A1(M) J15 and Green End roundabout

At Green End Road roundabout A1(M) J15, take the 3rd exit, signed The North, Peterborough A1(M)

Rejoin the A1(M) northbound carriageway