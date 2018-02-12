New boss for Peterborough-based agricultural giant

A leading company employing hundreds of staff in Peterborough has just appointed a new chief executive.

AB Agri, based in Innovation Way, in Lynch Wood, where it employs 300 people, has named José Nobre as its new chief executive.

He will replace David Yiend, who retired from AB Agri at the end of January after leading the business for 29 years.

AB Agri operates in more than 65 countries and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and is part of Associated British Foods (ABF), which is an international food, ingredients and retail group, listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Mr Yiend (66) who was the winner of the Business Person of the Year at last year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards, will continue as chairman of crop production and grain marketing business Frontier Agriculture, which is jointly owned by ABF.

ABF chief executive George Weston said: “José’s extensive international experience, combined with his knowledge of the biotech sector and strong core values make him the perfect choice to lead AB Agri.

“David leaves behind a substantial legacy.

"He has been the driving force in the creation, development and ongoing success of the division and I would like to pay tribute to him and thank him for all he has done during his many years with us.”

Mr Nobre said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as AB Agri’s chief executive.

"It is a privilege to be part of a community that delivers high-quality products and innovative solutions, to an industry I have been passionate about since childhood.

“AB Agri is unique, in that its businesses operate across the entire food supply chain – from farm to fork.

"It is committed to influencing and improving food production, so that what we eat, and what we feed our families, is produced safely and sustainably.

"As chief executive that is something of which I am extremely proud.”

José Nobre grew up in France and initially trained as a farmer, completing his Baccalaureate in Farming and gaining experience across the industry.

He began working in the biotech sector in 1989, after studying biochemistry and molecular biology at the universities of Rouen and Marseille.

Before joining AB Agri, he led the creation of Arysta LifeScience EMEA, where, as chief executive, he built and nurtured the organisation into a successful global business.

During his extensive international career, which has taken him across Europe, the US, Japan, Latin America and China, he has held business development and executive leadership roles in the fields of human health, animal health, nutrition and feed, and crop protection.

