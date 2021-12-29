Man needed treatment after Christmas day house fire in Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

At 4.01pm on Saturday (25) crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to the blaze on Windmill Street in Millfield, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

The property was evacuated when the crews arrived. A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews returned to their stations by 5.50pm.