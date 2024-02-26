Lincoln Road fire: Investigation into Peterborough blaze hampered by collapsed building
An investigation into the blaze that closed part of Lincoln Road in Millfield on Friday evening has been hampered by damage caused to the building.
At 6.33pm on Friday (February 23) crews from Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Stanground, Dogsthorpe, March, Sawtry, Crowland and Market Deeping (Lincolnshire) and the Incident Command Unit were called to the blaze.
Firefighters arrived to find a large commercial building well alight. Firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire and protect three adjacent properties before returning to their stations by 3.45am.
However, an investigation into the cause of the fire has not yet been concluded. A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews continued to return at regular intervals over the weekend to check for hot spots. As the building had collapsed and deemed structurally unsound, they could not access the full area. For this reason, a fire investigation could not be completed on Saturday as planned.”