Lincoln Road fire: Investigation into Peterborough blaze hampered by collapsed building

An investigation into the blaze that closed part of Lincoln Road in Millfield on Friday evening has been hampered by damage caused to the building.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

However, an investigation into the cause of the fire has not yet been concluded. A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews continued to return at regular intervals over the weekend to check for hot spots. As the building had collapsed and deemed structurally unsound, they could not access the full area. For this reason, a fire investigation could not be completed on Saturday as planned.”