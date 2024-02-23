Lincoln Road in Peterborough closed and residents told to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze
Part of Lincoln Road has been closed in Millfield while firefighters tackle a blaze in the city.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that six crews were on the scene of the blaze in Lincoln Road.
The road is closed around the Taverners Road area.
The blaze is believed to have hit a garage, with a large number of tyres involved.
A spokesperson said: “Six fire crews are currently tackling a building fire in Lincoln Road in Peterborough. Please keep doors and windows closed if you are in the area and being affected by the smoke. Lincoln Road is closed.”