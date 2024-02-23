Lincoln Road in Peterborough closed and residents told to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of Lincoln Road has been closed in Millfield while firefighters tackle a blaze in the city.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that six crews were on the scene of the blaze in Lincoln Road.

The road is closed around the Taverners Road area.

Crews at the scene of the fire

The blaze is believed to have hit a garage, with a large number of tyres involved.