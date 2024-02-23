News you can trust since 1948
Lincoln Road in Peterborough closed and residents told to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze

Six fire crews are tackling blaze
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 19:47 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 20:09 GMT
Part of Lincoln Road has been closed in Millfield while firefighters tackle a blaze in the city.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that six crews were on the scene of the blaze in Lincoln Road.

The road is closed around the Taverners Road area.

Crews at the scene of the fireCrews at the scene of the fire
The blaze is believed to have hit a garage, with a large number of tyres involved.

A spokesperson said: “Six fire crews are currently tackling a building fire in Lincoln Road in Peterborough. Please keep doors and windows closed if you are in the area and being affected by the smoke. Lincoln Road is closed.”

