Lanes closed on A1 near Peterborough after vehicle crossed central reservation
Motorists have been warned of lane closures on the A1 near Peterborough after a serious accident this morning (August 28).
Highways England said a vehicle had crossed the central reservation of the A1 near Junction 17 at Wansford.
Reports from the scene said the collision involved a car and a lorry with a car seen on its roof.
Police and emergency services are at the scene with drivers warned there is a two lane closure on both the southbound and northbound carriageway.
On social media Highways England advised drivers to seek alternative routes.
Highways England said the incident location was on the A1 southbound between the junctions with the A47 and the A605
It said on social media: “Time to clear is expected to clear between 14:00 and 14:15. Return to normal traffic conditions are expected between 14:00 and 14:15.