Renewed calls have been made by residents of Elmfield Road, in Dogsthorpe, after a car crashed into a wall in front of a house on January 12.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm and the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.25pm yesterday to reports that a car had crashed into a house on Elmfield Road, Dogsthorpe. There were no reported injuries.

The car destroyed a wall on Elmfield Road, Dogsthorpe. Photo: Alasdair McIntosh.

“The occupants of the car left before officers arrived, and a search of the area took place but to no avail.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting incident 298 of 12 January, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Residents have been campaigning for speed reduction measures along the road for several years, with a petition being drawn up to call for action to make the area’s roads safer.

Both the city council’s highways team and the police have visited the area but residents say that they are still waiting for meaningful action to be taken.

In July 2022, a driver fleeing from police crashed into parked cars along the road.

No injuries were reported on that occasion but on 2016, a young girl was hit along the stretch of road.

On January 14, residents are expecting to meet with local councillors close to the site to discuss the issue.

‘Shocking’

One such resident, Malcolm Smart said: “In in opinion, we must have had in double figures of RTCs since 2017 down Elmfield Road and the problem is still ongoing.

"The crash last night could have been much more serious if occupants were in their prospective houses, luckily they were both out. If it had been a hour earlier there would have been school children walking home from Dogsthorpe School and TDA .”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, commented on the incident: “Shocking incident and action is needed. Let’s have a street meeting about this issue."

Ward councillor Cllr Dennis Jones said: “I'm investigating a partial solution via the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office after I raised it at the crime panel I attended in early December.

“We are also looking into an 'engineered' solution via Highways. Nothing moves quickly in local government but rest assured it hasn't dropped off the radar.”