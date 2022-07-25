The crash on Elmfield Road early on Sunday morning (July 24). Photo: Malcolm Smart.

The crash happened at around 1:30am on Sunday (July 24) morning along Elmfield Road in Dogsthorpe.

Residents have described being woken up in the early hours after hearing a loud bang as the driver appeared to collide with some parked cars at the side of the road.

Residents and councillors have previously held meetings with the Highways Agency and the police regarding issues with speeding in the area and residents are currently in the process of drawing up a petition to call for action to make the area’s roads safer.

On this occasion, officers were attempting to stop a car in the nearby Garton End Road. The car failed to stop and was later involved in the collision on Elmfield Road.

A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempting to supply Class A drugs.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Garton End Road, Peterborough, at just before 1.30am yesterday and it failed to stop. A short while later it was involved in a collision in nearby Elmfield Road.