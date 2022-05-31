Investigation into 'suspicious package' sent to Peterborough passport office still ongoing

An area close to the city’s passport office on Northminster is still cordoned off this morning as an investigation into a ‘suspicious package’ is still ongoing.
A number of people were seen along City Road last night (May 31), close to the building and behind a cordon with blankets around them.
It is believed that the building was evacuated.
A number of roads, including City Road, New Road, Northminster and Midgate were closed with police and fire crews on the scene, having set up a cordon.
Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph today (31 May) that roads were re-opened at midnight but a section of Peterborough’s passport office still remains shut this morning.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were contacted at about 7.30pm (on 30 May) with reports of a suspicious package at the Passport Office in Northminster, Peterborough.
“An investigation is ongoing to establish more information about the contents of the package.”
Road closures and a cordon were put in place as a precaution.