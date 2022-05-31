Peterborough’s passport office has now re-opened after a ‘suspicious package’ was reportedly found.

Police tape was removed from the Northminster site today (31 May) – as a police investigation is still ongoing.

The Home Office told this newspaper that appointments are now taking place on site (image: Adam Barker)

A HM Passport Office spokesperson said: “The Peterborough Passport Office is open following an investigation by the police of a suspicious package.

“Parts of the office were closed last night and for a brief period this morning.

“Appointments are now taking place as usual.”

A number of people were seen along City Road last night (May 30), close to the building with blankets around them.

City Road, New Road, Northminster and Midgate were closed with police and fire crews on the scene, having set up a cordon.

A spokesperson for the force told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We were contacted at about 7.30pm (on 30 May) with reports of a suspicious package at the Passport Office in Northminster, Peterborough.