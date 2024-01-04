Crews spent nearly six hours tackling blaze at Bretton home yesterday afternoon

An investigation into a fire which caused severe damage to a property in Peterborough yesterday (Wednesday) will take place today.

Video shows flames coming out of windows and the roof of the house.

Fire fighters spent six hours at the scene of the blaze

The crews, from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Chatteris and Huntingdon along with both the north and south roaming fire engines and incident command unit, spent nearly six hours at the scene, only returning to their station at 7.20pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving two houses. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters worked hard using hose reels and jets to tackle the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

“All crews returned to their stations by 7.20pm.