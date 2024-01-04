Investigation into Bretton house fire to take place today
An investigation into a fire which caused severe damage to a property in Peterborough yesterday (Wednesday) will take place today.
More than 30 firefighters were called to the home in Manton, Bretton at about 1.30pm after receiving reports of the fire.
Video shows flames coming out of windows and the roof of the house.
The crews, from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Chatteris and Huntingdon along with both the north and south roaming fire engines and incident command unit, spent nearly six hours at the scene, only returning to their station at 7.20pm.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving two houses. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters worked hard using hose reels and jets to tackle the fire and prevent it from spreading further.
“All crews returned to their stations by 7.20pm.
“An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.”