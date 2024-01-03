News you can trust since 1948
More than 30 firefighters tackle large blaze at home in Bretton, Peterborough

Eye witness describes incident as ‘a large house fire.’
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 14:20 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:11 GMT

Emergency services tackled what was been described as ‘a large house fire’ in Bretton, Peterborough.

Fire fighters were called to the scene of the blaze in Manton this afternoon.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Chatteris and Huntingdon, along with both the north and south roaming fire engines, are at the scene of a fire on Manton in South Bretton.

“Our Control was called at around 1.30pm alerting us to the fire. The crews are working hard to tackle the fire, which involves two houses, and prevent it from spreading.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.34pm with reports of a house fire in Manton, Bretton. Officers are currently at the scene.”

A cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.

Flames engulf the home in Peterborough

1. Peterborough house fire

Flames engulf the home in Peterborough Photo: PT reader

Flames were seen coming from the home. Photo: Heath Purvis

2. Peterborough house fire

Flames were seen coming from the home. Photo: Heath Purvis Photo: Heath Purvis

Crews were called at about 1.30pm. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Peterborough house fire

Crews were called at about 1.30pm. Photo: David Lowndes Photo: David Lowndes

Crews tackling the blaze. Picture: Heath Purvis

4. House fire in Peterborough

Crews tackling the blaze. Picture: Heath Purvis Photo: Heath Purvis

