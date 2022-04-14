Over 30 firefighters were required to attend the housebuilder’s site in Manor Drive after one of their homes, that was still in the process of being built, caught fire at just before 1am.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes for their own safety but no injuries were reported.

Part of the reason for this and the fact the fire did not spread beyond the home under construction, which did become engulfed in flames, is believed to be the fact that the homes were build with special fire safety measures in place.

The aftermath of the building site fire at Manor Drive, Gunthorpe.

A spokesperson for Keepmoat Homes said: “We are working with the Police and relevant authorities to establish the cause of the fire at our Roman Fields development in Peterborough, which is believed to have started as a result of an arson attack.

“As part of our fire safety strategy, on all timber frame homes, during the progress of the build we install temporary fire proofing measures to ensure that other new homes in close proximity are not at risk in case of a fire.

“As we progress through the build and install our permanent fire safety measures the temporary measures are progressively replaced. We believe that these fire safety measures have prevented the fire spreading further.”

Building fire at Manor Drive. Photo: Cambs Fire and Rescue .