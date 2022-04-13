Fire crews were called to a large fire in Manor Drive, Peterborough last night.

Emergency services were called just before 1am this morning (Wednesday) following reports of the fire.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the scene.

Crews at the scene of the blaze

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 12.44am on Wednesday (13) crews were called to a fire on Manor Drive in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.

“More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Thorney, Yaxley and Huntingdon, along with the water carrier from Ramsey, attended the incident.

“The crews arrived to find a well developed fire involving two houses under construction, which was spreading to other nearby properties and a skip. Using jets and hose reels they surrounded the fire to prevent further spread and extinguished it.

“Crews maintained a presence at the scene throughout the night to check for hot spots and ensure the area was safe.

The fire started late last night. Pic: Jemma Penny

“An investigation will be taking place to establish the cause of the fire.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.50am today (13 April) with reports of a fire at two adjacent properties under construction in Manor Drive, Peterborough.

“Nobody was injured and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”

