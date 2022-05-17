The heartbroken parents of two teenage boys from Peterborough who died in a car crash at the weekend have said they have been left ‘devastated’ by the incident.

Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were passengers in a blue BMW 320 when it left Crowland Road at about 12.50am on 14 May and collided with a bridge.

Emergency services attended the scene but the two boys sadly died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Sunday (15 May).

Luke and Lewis (inset) and the scene of the crash. Tributes have been paid to the two young teenagers

In a tribute today, the family of Luke and Lewis, from Peterborough, said: “The loss of Luke and Lewis has utterly devastated the family. They were as close as brothers could be and were the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many. Their life has been tragically cut short.

“They have left a huge hole in the family that will never be filled. As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives.”

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Luke and Lewis Smith

Cambridgeshire Police are still urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.