Tributes have been left at the scene of a crash which killed two young teenagers in Peterborough.

The crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, when a BMW which was travelling along Crowland Road left the carriageway and hit a bridge.

A 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, who were passengers in the car both died in the incident. Both were from Peterborough.

Tributes left at the scene of the crash

Friends and family of the boys have left balloons and flowers at the scene of the crash in tribute to the pair.

A 16-year-old boy, the driver, has serious but not life threatening injuries and remains at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge.

The boys have not been named by police.

The driver, also from Peterborough, has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Officers are urging witnesses to get in touch.