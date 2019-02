Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Peterborough surgeries ranked from worst to best by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. Click here to find out what the data means.

1. Burghley Road Surgery 94 Burghley Road, Peterborough, PE1 2QE - 36.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Dogsthorpe Medical Centre Poplar Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 4QF - 36.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Orton Bushfield Medical Centre Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, PE2 5RQ - 43.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Church Walk Surgery 14 Church Walk, Peterborough, PE1 2TP - 44 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

View more